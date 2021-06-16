Experts: UK is losing race to adapt to climate change

LONDON (AP) — A panel of experts says Britain is losing the race to adapt to the inevitable effects of climate change, including worsening heat and floods. The Climate Change Committee, set up to advise the government, said the level of global warming that is already inevitable would cause expensive and dangerous overheating in homes, power cuts and damage to nature, crops and food supplies. It said the government must act urgently to ensure that Britain is prepared. The report said “the gap between the level of risk we face and the level of adaptation underway has widened.” It said the Conservative government had failed to act on recommendations to strengthen the power system against storms and floods, to improve water efficiency and to restore peatland.