EU members agree to lift travel restrictions on US tourists

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is recommending that member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States. EU members agreed Wednesday to add the U.S. to the list of countries in whose cases restrictions on non-essential travel should be lifted. The move was adopted during a meeting in Brussels of permanent representatives to the 27-nation bloc. The recommendation is non-binding, and national governments have authority to require test results or vaccination records and to set other entry conditions. In addition to the U.S., the representatives of EU nations also added North Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, Lebanon and Taiwan to the tourist travel list.