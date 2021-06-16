Concerts on the Square kick off in downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, WIS. (WAOW) -- Concerts on the Square wrapped up its first night of live music in downtown Wausau Wednesday night.

If you're thinking of heading out to one of the concerts this summer, officials with Wausau Events say there are some things you should know.

They ask that you not bring any tarps, tents or large tables to ensure there's space for everyone. Officials also ask that you don't set out any blankets until 4 p.m. to protect the grass.

With last year's event cancelled due to the pandemic, Wausau Events board member Lindsey Lewitzke said it feels good to put on these events and bring the community back together again.

"You know, the community really thrives on this event, it's an identity event for the community," she said.

Concerts on the Square take place Wednesday nights from 6-8 p.m.