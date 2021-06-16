Athlete of the Week: Kahlie Arneson

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- While many are vying for their regional battles, this athlete has already hoisted their plaque. Rhinelander high school senior Kahlie Arneson and the Hodag's beat Marshfield in PK's to take the regional championship this past Saturday.

In a tough matched defensive battle, the senior goalkeeper was put to the test all of regulation and more.

Arneson recored 10 saves in the 90 minutes, plus battling through extra's and blocking all 4 PK's.

But her impressive performance is nothing new. Arneson says her expereince saving countless kicks under pressure helped her prepare for their biggest win yet.

"I definately with them scoring in the last second, it brought me down a little bit but then I went over to my team and I just flashed back to that moment in a way and it just helped me be more confident, i'm confident when I do I always have been knowing i had that prior experience it helped me a lot one save makes the difference," said Arneson.

The Hodags travel to Sauk Prairie for the sectionals Thursday at 7pm.