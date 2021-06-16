After reaching all-time high, price of lumber now decreasing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- After being at an all-time high in the month of May, the price of lumber is starting to come down.

General contractors in our area say the cost has dropped by $300 to $400.

Right now, they are paying $1,200-1,300 per thousand board feet.

They say, this as a good sign for those looking to build homes in the area.

""Having one of those components in the building and remodeling process go down is definitely a plus. It helps stabilize people's budgets for the project," said Cory Sillars, General Contractor in Wausau.

Sillars says, he hopes in the next one to two months, the price will drop below $1,000.