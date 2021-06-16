After enrollment dips, public schools hope for fall rebound

School districts that lost enrollment during the pandemic are looking anxiously to the fall to see how many families stick with the education choices they made over the last year. In hopes of boosting enrollment, many districts have launched new efforts to connect with families of young children, including blanketing communities with yard signs and enlisting bus drivers to call families. There are some early signs that enrollment may not fully rebound, and the stakes are high. If the public school enrollment dips persist, schools that lose students eventually could see funding cuts, though pandemic relief money is helping for now.