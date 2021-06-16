Apple Daily editors arrested under Hong Kong security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong reports say police have arrested the chief editor and four other senior executives of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper on suspicion of collusion to endanger national security. Apple Daily is known for its strong pro-democracy stance and often criticizes and condemns the Chinese and Hong Kong governments for tightening control over the city. The arrests and police search are the latest moves by Hong Kong authorities in a crackdown on dissent in the territory. Those said to be arrested were chief editor Ryan Law, Next Digital CEO Cheung Kim-hung, the publishing company’s chief operating officer and two other editors.