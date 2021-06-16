4-H students show off their dairy skills at Marathon Park

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The word of the day on Wednesday was Dairy.

As 4-H students show their knowledge of dairy, cattle, and meat animals.

The competition goes beyond showing the animals, it also highlights students' decision making as well as their knowledge.

With COVID-19 canceling competitions last year, students and coaches were excited to get back into the ring.

"We haven't been able to get together as a group and participate in these events, so there is a lot of excitement and enthusiasm as we get to get together with people we haven't seen as often as we have gotten use to in the past at an event that we missed last year," said Matt Dorshorst, Coach of the Wood County 4-H team.

Wednesday's event was part of the state "4-H Animal Science Day".

The top students competing will get the chance to move on to the state 4-H dairy competition in Fond Du Lac on August 9th.