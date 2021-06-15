Wausau opens new shelter for teens

WAUSAU, Wis (WAOW) -- There is a new safe haven for runaway and homeless teenagers in central Wisconsin.

Run by Keep Area Teens Safe, or KATS, Hillcrest House held a groundbreaking today on Wausau's west side.

"We are working to break the cycle of sex trafficking, gang violence and drug addiction that our homeless teens are at risk for enduring.” said Dr. Mary Freeman, President of KATS, in a statement about the new facility.

Eight teens at any time can stay in the home on Hillcrest Avenue, where they'll also be connected to resources such as mentorship and academic support.

It will serve as a transition until more permanent living conditions are found.

For more information on KATS click here or call 715-298-5053.