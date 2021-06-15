Wausau City Council votes on ‘Community for All’ resolution

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- City leaders are meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 to discuss the 'Community for All' resolution.

The resolution is identical to the one that caused controversy in Marathon County and will be voted on Tuesday night.

Committee members say it will have a big impact in Wausau.

"What that does for marginalized populations, it reaffirms the city and county's commitment to those populations saying we want you here, we welcome you, we accept you, and we embrace you for who you are," Wausau Diversity Affairs Committee member La' Tanya Campbell said.

Campbell argues if the resolution is not passed it could send a hurtful message to members of the community.

"It gives the messaging to marginalized populations that they're indeed not welcome here, not wanted here, and that they might have to make some decisions for themselves as if they want to be here," Campbell said.

Campbell said that many that are against the resolution don't fully understand what it aims to do.

"There's some misconception about property right and ownership and choice or not choice. That has nothing to do with the resolution but there's bee some opposition in regards to those things," Campbell explained.

She reiterated that the goal was simply to show that Wausau is a diverse and welcoming community to all.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Nine for updates.