Republican election bill pushed ahead over Dems’ objections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A multifaceted proposal to revamp Pennsylvania election law is moving ahead in the state House in the form of a bill backers say will make needed improvements and standardize procedures. Democrats on the State Government Committee were dead-set against it Tuesday. They insist that many of its purported upgrades are unworkable or would, in practice, make voting more difficult. The vote to advance it to the House floor was on party lines. The bill’s prime sponsor sees it as a way to ensure security around elections and rebuild trust, along with modernizing procedures. His proposal would change deadlines, adopt new rules for early voting, alter mail-in ballot procedures and mandate IDs for in-person voters.