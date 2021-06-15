Portland police officer indicted on protest assault charge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against a Oregon police officer accusing him of hitting a Portland protester in the head with a baton in 2020. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the indictment marks the first time in Multnomah County that a Portland officer has been prosecuted stemming from force used during a protest. Months of demonstrations over racial injustice last year led to accusations that officers were heavy-handed in their response. The indictment charges Corey Budworth with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. The Associated Press has emailed Budworth’s lawyer, Nicole L. Robbins, for comment. The police union called the prosecution politically-driven, and said Budworth’s baton strike to a woman’s head was “accidental,” not criminal.