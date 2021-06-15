Polish lawmakers to hold closed-door session on cyberattacks

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The speaker of Poland’s parliament says lawmakers will hold a closed-door session with the country’s prime minister to discuss a number of cyberattacks on Polish government officials. The hacks include one last week on the private email and social media accounts of the head of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s office. Morawiecki has called such cyberattacks the “new face of contemporary warfare” and said there were signs they were launched from beyond Poland’s eastern border. Prosecutors are investigating. The parliament speaker said Tuesday that lawmakers will meet in closed session with the prime minister on Wednesday.