Police: Alabama fire hydrant plant worker kills 2, wounds 2

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A shooting at a fire hydrant plant in Alabama has left two people dead and two people wounded. The gunfire broke out early Tuesday at a Mueller Co. plant in Albertville. Police Chief Jamie Smith tells news outlets that an employee opened fire on fellow workers about 2:30 a.m., killing two and injuring two others. Police say the gunman then got in a vehicle and left the factory, and they’ve yet to make an arrest. Smith says it’s unknown what prompted the shooting. Mueller has more than 400 workers at the plant and is one of the largest employers in the area.