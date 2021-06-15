Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say an argument at a house on Chicago’s South Side erupted in gunfire, leaving four women dead and four other people injured. Police say no arrests were immediately made following the early Tuesday shooting. Identities and the ages of the dead women weren’t immediately released. The four injured included two men who were shot in the back of the head. A police spokesman says a young child was removed safely from the house and placed in protective custody. The shooting comes amid concerns that a spike in U.S. gun violence could continue into summer as coronavirus restrictions ease and more people are free to socialize. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday the city needs federal to help combat violence.