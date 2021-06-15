Pleasant through midweek then a chance for storms

Mostly sunny and dry conditions will continue in the state for the next few days making for comfortable afternoons. Despite the nice weather, many Wisconsinites are asking for rain showers due to drought conditions and it does seem like we will get a good deal on Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with midday sprinkle possible

High: 78 Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Clear and quiet.

Low: 49 (upper 30s to near 40 north) Wind: NNE 3-6

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant.

High: 80 Wind: Calm to South ~ 5

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear.

Low: 58

Thursday: Partly cloudy and muggy with showers and t-storms likely at times.

High: 83

In some respects today will be a repeat of yesterday with a few minor changes. Expect similar temperatures but a few degrees cooler as we have high pressure in the area keeping us mostly dry and sunny. While the breezy winds will calm down today, we should have partly cloudy skies develop around lunchtime with a small chance for a developing sprinkle. The clouds shouldn't stick around nearly as long, turning clear before sundown. The clear skies tonight will have another strong cooling effect which will drop many cities into the 40s and a few to the north into the upper 30s which will be nice after a warm day.

Wednesday will take full advantage of the high pressure with mostly to completely sunny skies. This will once again heat the air to near 80 degrees so it will be a very tranquil day if you find yourself in the shade. Wednesday will be dry for the entirety of the day but an incoming system will move showers and storms into the area shortly.

Thursday expect the early morning to be pleasant before active weather moves in. It is still uncertain where and when showers and thunderstorms will strike but many cities should be in store for a good downpour. Thursday will also turn a bit humid with the increase of moisture content so it may be uncomfortable in spots. While not currently in a severe weather risk, there is a good chance a few storms will be strong.

Friday - Sunday afternoon shouldn't be too bad with partly cloudy skies most of the time and seasonal to warm temperatures. Forecast computer models vary quite a bit being a week out, but most agree we have a good chance of widespread showers Sunday night which should help relieve some of the droughts many areas are experiencing.

Pollen Report from Monday : Grass moderate - 16

Enjoy the nice weather this week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 15-June 2021

On this day in weather history:

1988 - Severe thunderstorms in the Central High Plains Region spawned five tornadoes around Denver, CO, in just one hour. A strong (F-3) tornado in southern Denver injured seven persons and caused ten million dollars damage. Twenty-six cities in the eastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. The high of 97 degrees at Portland ME was a record for June. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)