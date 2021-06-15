Packers want student artists on display

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) - Calling all student artists: you could have your pieces on display at Lambeau field.

It's the fifth-annual Packers Student Art Contest, with three grand prize winners in 6-8th grade, high school, and college levels.

The theme this year: Why are the Packers your favorite team?

Deadline to submit is August 13th by 10 a.m., with the winners' pieces put on display in Lambeau's club level.

Winners will not only get their art put up, they'll also receive tickets to a Packers home game and $5,000 to their school's art program.

Accepted entries can be painting, drawings, digital art, media media or collages.