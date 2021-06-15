Noem says she will try again for Mount Rushmore fireworks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has indicated she will try yet again to hold a fireworks display over Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day this year. Her request comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s announcement that the White House will host its own “independence from the virus” bash. However, even if the National Park Service reversed its decision to deny the state a permit for fireworks, the state would struggle to pull the event together just weeks before Independence Day.