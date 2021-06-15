Irving out, Harden doubtful for Game 5 when Nets host Bucks

NEW YORK (AP) — First they lost James Harden, then Kyrie Irving, and finally the Brooklyn Nets lost their lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Though the series is tied, the Milwaukee Bucks are way ahead in the health category. Down to Kevin Durant as their lone healthy superstar, the Nets limp home to host Game 5 on Tuesday. A team that once piled up points with ease suddenly is struggling to cobble together much offense at all. Irving has been ruled out and Harden is doubtful for the game because of injuries. The Bucks won both games in Milwaukee after the Nets had taken a 2-0 lead at home.