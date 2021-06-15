Millennial Money: It’s time for better employee benefits

Health insurance, paid vacation and retirement tools should be the baseline, not the bar, for employer-provided benefits. Employees want benefits that meet their needs, not the needs of previous generations. Benefits that reflect the times include tuition and student loan assistance, remote work, inclusive health and leave plans, and mental health resources. Employees can advocate for better benefits, but they need to be strategic. Use data to back up your request and tie the ask to your company’s mission and values statements. Employers need to be proactive, too, and seek feedback on benefit plans from employee resource groups and annual surveys.