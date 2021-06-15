In Oman, fungal infection detected in some COVID-19 patients

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman says its doctors have detected a potentially fatal fungal infection afflicting some coronavirus patients. It’s the first such known cases on the Arabian Peninsula as the sultanate faces a surge in COVID-19 infections that have swamped its hospitals. Oman’s Health Ministry reported Tuesday that three COVID-19 patients in the country had become infected with mucormycosis, a life-threatening condition commonly known as “black fungus.” The fungal infection has spread quickly among virus patients in hard-hit India. Although the disease remains relatively rare, its sudden increase has stirred fears among doctors and health officials struggling to combat COVID-19 surges around the world.