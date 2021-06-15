Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader says her government is closely watching a nearby Chinese nuclear power plant following a news report that it might be leaking. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said government data show radiation levels in Hong Kong are normal. A French company that helps to manage the facility in Taishan in Guangdong province said it was dealing with a “performance issue.” It said the facility was operating within safe limits. The plant’s operators have released few details, but nuclear experts said based on their brief public statement, the facility might be suffering a leak of gas from fuel rods inside a reactor.