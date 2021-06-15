Health officials: sharp rise in teen eating disorders following pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - Health officials are continuing to find more impacts related to the COVID pandemic. Most recently, they're seeing a spike in eating disorders among kids and teens.

UW Health reports that cases of eating disorders in kids aged 12-18 nearly doubled in 2020 compared to 2019.

Eating disorders have been increasing at a slow, steady rate over the past several years, but the latest trend during the pandemic is concerning, according to Dr. Paula Cody, UW Health adolescent medicine specialist.

She says there are multiple factors, including stress and isolation - but one she pointed to as a possible cause was a close focus on online learning and drastically-increased social media use.

"They're (students) basically staring at their face on screen for eight hours a day," explained Dr. Cody.

"And prior to this, no one spends eight hours a day staring in a mirror. And so suddenly they're confronted with their face and that's causing them to have some body-image issues."

UW Health offered the following advice for parents who might be worried about their children developing eating disorders: