Serbia, Kosovo restart EU-brokered talks, remain far apart

BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have resumed EU-brokered negotiations aimed at resolving a long-lasting dispute that remains a source of tensions in the volatile Balkans. But Tuesday’s meeting in Brussels appeared to produce little progress in the negotiations that first started in 2011 and have been stalled since last year. “It was not an easy meeting, but it was important that it happened,” said the EU’s special envoy for the talks, Miroslav Lajcak. Both countries have been told that they cannot hope to move forward in their efforts to join the EU before resolving the decades-old rift that exploded in a conflict in 1998-99, leaving more than 10,000 people dead.