Ethiopia envoy: Eritrean troops in Tigray will `leave soon’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ethiopia’s U.N. ambassador says Eritrean troops who have been fighting with his country’s forces in a war against the Tigray region’s fugitive leaders “will definitely leave soon.” That would be welcomed by many including the U.N. whose humanitarian chief accused the Eritreans Tuesday of using starvation as “a weapon of war.” The war in Tigray was the subject of an informal closed U.N. Security Council meeting. U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock warned that over 350,000 people were in famine conditions, with starvation deaths reported. Ethiopia’s Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie Amde said there is “food insecurity” but disputed the famine-related data.