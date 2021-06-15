Biden ambassador nominees include envoys to Israel, Mexico

GENEVA (AP) — President Joe Biden has unveiled picks for nine ambassadorial postings, turning to a group that includes career diplomats, political allies and an American aviation hero. The picks include former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar to serve as ambassador to Mexico and former Deputy Secretary of State Tom Nides to serve as ambassador to Israel. Retired airline pilot C.B. ”Sully” Sullenberger, most famous for negotiating the emergency landing of a US Airways flight on the Hudson River, has been named to serve on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization.