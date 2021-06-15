Artist paints mural on Worzalla building

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new mural is bringing business and art together in Portage County.

Artist Stephon Freeman is painting a 20 by 90 foot mural on the side of Worzalla's building on Jefferson Street.

Officials with Worzalla said the concept for the mural is an ode to its mission as a publishing company, and how they want to inspire a love of reading in children.

"I think of that idea of what the imagination is all about and what intrigues little people to turn into book readers, and that's something that helps them all throughout their life," said CEO Jim Fetherston.

The mural is expected to be completed by the end of the week. You can view the mural from Dixon Street.