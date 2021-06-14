WPS helping start electric car charger program for homes, businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Wisconsin Public Service is helping launch a program to install electric vehicle charging stations for homes and businesses.

The company says this plan is designed to help get towards its goal of reaching carbon neutral by 2050, and claims more people are interested in buying electric cars.

Homeowner customers would have the option of prepaying or bundling the costs to install the charging ports in their monthly bill.

A company spokesman says this plan was proposed with the customer and the environment in mind.

"If we can help our individual customers who may be interested in moving to electric vehicles, reduce their use of gasoline that will also help cut down on greenhouse gas emissions, which kind of goes hand in hand with our overall energy effort," WPS spokesperson Brendan Conway said.

Conway also says there is no current timetable for when this is going to be put in place.

Officials plan to talk one-on-one with interested customers once they get more information.