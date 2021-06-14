Skip to Content

Two people injured after rollover crash in Portage County

Crash1

PINE GROVE, Wis. (WAOW)-- Two people are in the hospital after a rollover crash early Monday morning.

Shortly before 3:45 a.m. the Portage County Sheriff's Communication Center received a call of a one vehicle crash on Harding Road south of Mosquito Bluff Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they reportedly found a pick-up-truck with two occupants. Police say it was southbound on Harding Road when it lost control and overturned multiple times when it entered the west ditch.

A twenty-three year old male occupant was was flown to Spirit Air helicopter to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, a twenty-two year old male occupant was taken by ambulance to Saint Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the crash.

Ben Zitouni

