Tokyo organizers roll out final editions of COVID rule books

TOKYO (AP) — The IOC vice president in charge of overseeing the Tokyo Olympics has arrived in town. This comes as organizers and the International Olympic Committee are rolling out the final edition of so-called Playbooks — the COVID-19 rule books that athletes and other participants will have to follow to hold the Olympics in a pandemic. The Olympics open on July 23. Tokyo and other parts of Japan are under a state of emergency until June 20 but reported new cases are falling and a slow vaccine rollout is finally speeding up. The Japanese medical community has largely opposed holding the Olympics. Less than 5% of Japanese have been fully vaccinated.