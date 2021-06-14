Stingray’s Bar and Grill in Arbor Vitae catches fire

Arbor Vitae (WAOW) -- A bar and grill in Arbor Vitae caught fire early Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Vilas County Sheriff's Office, a call about the fire came in at about 12:40 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find the building engulfed by flames.

Multiple area departments responded to the scene, and were able to contain the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

The business was closed at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.