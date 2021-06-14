Senate votes to confirm Biden pick for DC appeals court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed the first appellate court judge of President Joe Biden’s tenure. Senators have voted 53-44 to elevate Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nation’s second most powerful court, the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. Biden has promised to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court, and many view Jackson as a top contender should a vacancy arise. She has written nearly 600 opinions as a district judge and worked as a public defender. Democrats say her confirmation is just the start of their efforts to add diversity to the courts. The nation’s first federal Muslim judge was confirmed last week.