Rockton Fire Chief: Chemtool fire will burn for days

ROCKTON (WREX) — The fire at the Chemtool plant in Rockton is being left to burn itself out and the process could take several days. The Monday morning explosion sent huge plumes of thick black smoke into the air. It prompted officials to order an evacuation of residents and business to the south of the plant. Trisha Diduch, the planning and development administrator for Rockton, says she estimates about 1,000 people are affected by the evacuation order.

Fire Chief Kirk Wilson of the Rockon Fire Protection District said during a late morning news conference that the fire was burning through the roof when crews arrived on scene. He said the cause of this “catastrophic incident” is not known. He said, "the main thing I do want to tell you is that the plant was evacuated.” Wilson said about 70 employees on site were swiftly evacuated and one firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

Wilson said the building is ”pretty much consumed” and the fire is being left to burn itself out. Wilson said, "We don’t want to cause an environmental catastrophe.” He said the Rock River is about 300 meters to the west and "we’re concerned about product runoff into the river." He said firefighters stopped putting water on the fire for that reason.

Wilson said air quality at ground level is not an issue at this time but monitoring continues. Roughly 150 homes are in the evacuation area. He said residents should expect to stay out of the area for another two to three hours.

Wilson said 40 to 45 fire agencies from southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois are on scene. He said investigators haven’t had any interviews with employees yet but he hopes to have an indication of what caused this fire by the end of the day.

About the fire’s impact on the community, Wilson said, "It’s sad. It really is. For the business itself and the people who worked there. They are out of a job.”