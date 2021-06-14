Police: Car plows into protesters in Minnesota, killing 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman was killed and another person was injured after being struck by a car during a protest in the city's Uptown neighborhood.

Police say the suspect was pulled from his car by protesters after the 11:39 p.m. Sunday crash and is now in custody and being treated for injuries at a hospital.

Police did not give the extent of his injuries.

The man's motive was not immediately known, but police said a preliminary investigation indicated that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.

There have been ongoing protests in Uptown since the shooting June 3 of Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old Black man and father of three, by members of a federal U.S. Marshals Service task force.