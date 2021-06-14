Nice weather for now, stormy around Thursday

Comfortably cool air and low humidity continues to push in from southern Canada along with high pressure. Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday night and Tuesday. Lows could reach the mid 40s to low 50s in the area Monday night with highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday. This will be prime weather for spending time outdoors without overheating if you have some big projects to do or if you want to take a long hike or bike ride! Winds will be light from the north Monday night then become northeast at 5-10 mph Tuesday.

Tuesday night will be very refreshing with clear skies and light winds. Lows could drop to the upper 30s to upper 40s in the area. Wednesday should bring plenty of sunshine with pleasant highs around 80 degrees.

A surge of more humid air will move in for Thursday on south winds. This coupled with a front approaching from the west should bring several waves of showers and thunderstorms to our viewing area. Some could get on the heavy side and one-half inch or more of rain is certainly possible. Otherwise, lows will be in the upper 50s with highs from the upper 70s to middle 80s.

Cooler and breezy conditions will return for Friday with partly sunny skies. An isolated light shower or two can’t be ruled out. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday should feature plenty of sunshine along with pleasant highs around 74 degrees once again. Sunday looks partly cloudy and warmer with highs around 80. It appears a fairly moist and strong weather system could move in by Sunday night and next Monday. As such, there is a solid chance of showers and thunderstorms. Several ingredients may come together to bring potential of strong or severe storms. Be sure to watch News 9 for updates as we draw closer.

Pollen Report from Monday morning: Grass moderate - 16

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 14-June 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1903 - The Heppner Disaster occurred in Oregon. A cloudburst in the hills sent a flood down Willow Creek, and a twenty foot wall of water swept away a third of the town in minutes, killing 236 residents and causing 100 million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)

1987 - Thirty-two cities in the central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. The high of 97 degrees at Flint, MI, tied their record for June, and the high of 101 at Milwaukee WI marked their first 100 degree reading in 32 years. Thunderstorms brought much needed rains to South Texas, drenching McAllen with 3.2 inches in one hour. A thunderstorm soaked the town of Uncertain with 2.3 inches of rain in one hour. (The National Weather Summary)