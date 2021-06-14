New news channel launches in UK and wants to shake things up

LONDON (AP) — A new news channel launched on British television on Sunday evening with the aim of giving a voice “to those who feel sidelined or silenced.” GB News, which is positioning itself as a rival to the news and current affairs offerings of the likes of BBC and Sky News, denies it will be the British equivalent of Fox News. However, it clearly wants to do things differently. Andew Neil, the new channel’s chairman who has previously edited the Sunday Times newspaper and was a long-standing political interviewer for the BBC, told viewers that GB News will “expose the growing promotion of cancel culture.”