Law enforcement sees rise in crashes from distracted driving

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Sunday's deadly crash on US 51 in Marathon County isn't the only recent incident on Wisconsin roadways.

Officials say they're seeing an uptick in travel that is leading to more crashes on the roads.

Now that summer is here and people are able to go on vacations again, law enforcement officials warn that distracted driving could put a quick end to those summer plans.

In the past few weeks, law enforcement have responded to numerous traffic crashes, and they say that many of those are the result of distracted driving.

"It's best to just limit all the distractions in the vehicle and keep your eyes on the road. The best thing to do is look several seconds ahead of you to see if cars are breaking so you have more time to react," said Wisconsin State Patrol Sergeant Rhae Stertz.

She also says during the recent "Ticket or Clicket" campaign they saw many arrests for impaired driving and troopers handed out numerous citations for speeding as well.