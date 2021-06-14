Skip to Content

Human rights officials denounce Hungary’s anti-LGBT bills

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Leading human rights officials are calling on lawmakers in Hungary to reject legislation banning any content portraying or promoting homosexuality or sex reassignment to anyone under 18. The appeals came Monday as protests were planned later in the day in Budapest against the legislation backed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government. Fidesz, Orban’s conservative ruling party, presented the legislation last week and plans to vote on the bills Tuesday. They includes a measure aimed at fighting pedophilia along with various amendments prohibiting transmitting information about LGBT people or same-sex relationships to youth. Fidesz has described the legislation as part of an effort to protect children from pedophilia. Human rights groups view the legislation as discriminatory.

