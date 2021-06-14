Highlights of the Wisconsin state budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — How much and what taxes to cut is one of the largest remaining questions for the Legislature’s budget-writing committee to tackle this week as it nears the end of its work writing the state budget. The Republican-controlled panel hopes to complete its work on Thursday. It has dramatically scaled back the two-year spending plan from what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed in February. Once passed by the committee, the Senate and Assembly will vote on the budget, likely the last week of June. Once passed by the Legislature, it then heads to Evers who has broad line-item veto authority.