Comfortable last week of Spring

While it has felt a bit more like summer the past few weeks, there are still 6 days of spring, and they are looking to be some of the most comfortable we have seen all year long. Temperatures will float near 80 degrees and there should be plenty of sunshine for the vast majority of the forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of a brief afternoon sprinkle.

High: 80 Wind: NNW 6-12 G: 20mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and tranquil.

Low: 55 Wind: North 5-7

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and comfortable.

High: 78 Wind: NNE 5-10

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear again and cooler.

Low: 49

Temperatures are going to slowly cool over the next few days which will be appreciated by many in the area. Each day in the forecast will only drift a few degrees from 80 degrees and there should be plenty of sunshine. With lower temperatures and dry weather, the humidity will be low. Additionally, we will catch a slight break from the active weather we saw this past week with only a chance for sprinkles today and no precipitation forecast through Wednesday. Otherwise, today will have a slight breeze and a few clouds develop in the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be very comfortable with highs of 78 and 80 degrees. Both days look to have only a few filtering clouds but otherwise sunshine for the entirety of the day. This is considered some of the best weather by many as it is warm enough to be comfortable in a short-sleeve shirt and shorts, but not too hot. Additionally, the overnight low between the two will be much cooler in the upper 40s so you should be able to cool down the house nicely by opening a few windows.

As we head into Thursday we get our next chance of active weather. Right now current forecasts put us at a 40% chance of developing afternoon storms which should end before midnight. Thursday will be much like many of the days we saw last week which contained a few isolated severe thunderstorm warnings so take that into consideration when planning out the week.

The last two days of spring on Friday and Saturday look to be nice around or just below 80 degrees. Friday is looking breezy but otherwise should be dry. Saturday, while more sunny will be cooler at 76 degrees. Afterward, we head into Summer on Fathers Day which looks to be partly cloudy in the upper 70s.

Have an awesome week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 14-June 2021

On this day in weather history:

1987 - Thirty-two cities in the central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. The high of 97 degrees at Flint, MI, tied their record for June, and the high of 101 at Milwaukee WI marked their first 100 degree reading in 32 years. Thunderstorms brought much-needed rains to South Texas, drenching McAllen with 3.2 inches in one hour. A thunderstorm soaked the town of Uncertain with 2.3 inches of rain in one hour. (The National Weather Summary)