Activists call for 21-day cease fire to Kansas City violence

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A group of clergy and civil rights activists are pushing for a 21-day cease fire in an effort to ebb Kansas City’s violent crime. Advocates will offer conflict resolution and on-call spiritual counseling for people who are stressed to the point of violence. The 21 days started at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, and the city recorded another homicide at 10 a.m. The Rev. Vernon Howard, president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City, said Monday the advocates are trying to take action because residents in the city’s most violent areas have been forgotten by local, state and federal political leaders.