A guide to the US military guns most often lost or stolen

An Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen over the last decade. These weapons are intended for war — but some have ended up on America’s streets. To reach its total, AP studied criminal investigations, property loss forms and data from military registries of small arms. AP’s analysis shows that some familiar military guns including the M4 carbine and M9 service pistol were among the most common stolen. The Pentagon and armed services say that missing firearms are a tiny fraction of the military’s stockpile, and note that some weapons are recovered.