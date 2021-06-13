Special Weather Statement issued June 13 at 9:35PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles east of Oconto to 7 miles northwest of

Green Bay to 7 miles west of Black Creek. Movement was southeast at

60 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Green Bay, Appleton, Manitowoc, Kewaunee, Bay Shore Park, Menasha,

Kaukauna, Little Chute, Kimberly and Clintonville.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.