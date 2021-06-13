Special Weather Statement issued June 13 at 8:04PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 804 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

11 miles north of Crandon, moving southeast at 55 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Crandon around 815 PM CDT.

North Otter Creek Natural Area around 820 PM CDT.

Carter around 835 PM CDT.

McCaslin Mountain Natural Area around 840 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Gagen, Boot Lake

Campground, Caldron Falls Rese, Scott Lake-Shelp Lake Natural Area,

Blackwell, Otter Springs Recreation Area, Governor Thompson State

Park, Silver Cliff, Choate and Lakewood.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.