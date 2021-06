At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Phelps, or 15 miles west of Iron River, moving southeast at 60 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Phelps, Tipler, Wisconsin Slough Natural Area, Whisker Lake

Wilderness, Alvin, Nelma and Stevens Lake Campground.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.