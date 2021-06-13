Spain’s right wing rejects any pardons for Catalan leaders

MADRID (AP) — Thousands in Madrid are protesting the Spanish government’s plan to issue pardons to a dozen imprisoned Catalan separatist leaders responsible for the biggest challenge to the country’s unity in recent history. The demonstration has been organized by a civil society group in defense of the nation’s unity. It’s being held at a central square that has become popular for far-right political rallies. Leaders of the center to far-right opposition of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez are joining the protest. Sánchez hasn’t announced the pardons but has defended them as a way to bring Catalans and Spaniards closer together. Detractors say the Catalan separatists have not shown any remorse for defying Spain’s constitution.