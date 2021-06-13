Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 13 at 8:43PM CDT until June 13 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 843 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McCaslin

Mountain Natural Area, or 24 miles southeast of Crandon, moving

southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Mountain and Bear Paw Scout Camp around 855 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Boot

Lake Campground, Townsend, Governor Thompson State Park, Deer

Mountain Natural Area, Crooked Lake, High Falls Reservoir and

Lakewood.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Green Bay.