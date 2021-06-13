Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 13 at 8:30PM CDT until June 13 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Forest County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Central Marinette County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Northern Oconto County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Northeastern Langlade County in north central Wisconsin…

* Until 900 PM CDT.

* At 829 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carter, or 12

miles southeast of Crandon, moving southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Carter around 835 PM CDT.

McCaslin Mountain Natural Area around 845 PM CDT.

Mountain and Bear Paw Scout Camp around 855 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Laona,

Boot Lake Campground, Townsend, Wabeno, Blackwell, Governor Thompson

State Park, Bear Lake Campground, Choate, Deer Mountain Natural Area

and Crooked Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.