Nicaragua arrests more opposition leaders in crackdown

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has arrested an opposition leader and police have surrounded the home of another. The moves over the weekend suggest Ortega has moved beyond arresting potential opposition candidates in the Nov. 7 elections, and has begun arresting any prominent member of the opposition. On Saturday, police arrested Tamara Dávila, who was active in Unamos, a movement formed by former Sandinistas angered by Ortega’s autocratic ways and perpetual re-elections. Police surrounded the home of another prominent ex-Sandinista dissident, Dora María Téllez. Ortega has already arrested four potential opposition candidates who might have challenged his bid for a fourth consecutive term.