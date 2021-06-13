Merrill ranch attracting racers statewide

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW)-- Riders from across the state came to Merrill to compete in a barrel racing competition.

It took place Sunday morning at Chism Trail Ranch for the fifth year in a row.

Competitions lasted all weekend for youth, adults, and younger kids.

One of the ranch owners says racing horses in competitions like these are good for young minds.

"Well, it's great for the community I see these kids growing up in an environment where they can hear God's prayer, sing the National Anthem with us in the morning and they grew up with good work ethic. That's what our kids need these days: get off the couch, get out and do something that has responsibility," ranch owner Jeff Chism said.

One of the competitors says she enjoys competitions like this one that lets hard work do the talking.

"I like seeing all my friends--I've gotten to have a lot of races--we're a racing family--and I'd say you put on all the hard work into it it's kind of nice to show it off and see you good you compete against other competitors or trainers," McKensee Schmeiser said.

The ranch says they do at least one barrel racing event per month.